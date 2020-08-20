Sections
Home / TV / Naagin 5 premiere makes it most watched show on Colors channel, Hina Khan says ‘we did it’

Naagin 5 premiere makes it most watched show on Colors channel, Hina Khan says ‘we did it’

Hina Khan is ecstatic with the love received by the premiere episodes of Naagin season 5. Here’s her message to her fans.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Naagin 5 stars Hina Khan as a serpent.

Actor Hina Khan’s television show, Naagin, is once again a hit with the fans in its new iteration.The new season’s premiere this weekend made it the most watched show on Colors channel.

Hina took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. ‘Naagin season 5 premiere No 1 show on Colors. Congratulations team, We did it!,” she wrote. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) weekly report, Naagin took the third spot in the TRP list. It was beaten only by Kundali Bhagya in the first position and Roopali Ganguly’s Anupamaa in the second.

The fifth season of the superhit supernatural drama features Hina as a powerful human serpent who takes a rebirth in the present time to avenge her lover’s murder. Hina’s fans were ecstatic about the show’s good ratings. One fan tweeted, “Congrats @eyehinakhan..for once again fetching whopping TRP for another show be as Akshara , Komolika in present as #Naageshwari ur entry sequences ..always gets amazing numbers,the aura n captivating power u have is amazing..#Naagin5 launch soars high at 2.4 trp @ColorsTV.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken



“Considering trp of tv shows after corona and dil Bachara premiering on same time, #HinaKhan starrer #Naagin5 got a kick a$$ start with 2.4 trpSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes Congratulations to Trp queen @eyehinakhan @ektarkapoor #Dheerajdhoopar #Mohitmalhotra #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaGracedNaageshwari,” wrote another.



Hina led the premiere episodes this weekend but the story will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna. The show also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ancient mummy safely relocated in Jaipur’s Albert Hall museum
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Thangjam becomes first active footballer to test positive for COVID-19
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
CDSCO declares 11 drugs manufactured in Himachal of substandard quality
Aug 20, 2020 17:55 IST
Punjab’s SBS Nagar retains first rank as cleanest city in North India in under 50,000 population category
Aug 20, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.