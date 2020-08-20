Naagin 5 premiere makes it most watched show on Colors channel, Hina Khan says ‘we did it’

Actor Hina Khan’s television show, Naagin, is once again a hit with the fans in its new iteration.The new season’s premiere this weekend made it the most watched show on Colors channel.

Hina took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. ‘Naagin season 5 premiere No 1 show on Colors. Congratulations team, We did it!,” she wrote. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) weekly report, Naagin took the third spot in the TRP list. It was beaten only by Kundali Bhagya in the first position and Roopali Ganguly’s Anupamaa in the second.

The fifth season of the superhit supernatural drama features Hina as a powerful human serpent who takes a rebirth in the present time to avenge her lover’s murder. Hina’s fans were ecstatic about the show’s good ratings. One fan tweeted, “Congrats @eyehinakhan..for once again fetching whopping TRP for another show be as Akshara , Komolika in present as #Naageshwari ur entry sequences ..always gets amazing numbers,the aura n captivating power u have is amazing..#Naagin5 launch soars high at 2.4 trp @ColorsTV.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

“Considering trp of tv shows after corona and dil Bachara premiering on same time, #HinaKhan starrer #Naagin5 got a kick a$$ start with 2.4 trpSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes Congratulations to Trp queen @eyehinakhan @ektarkapoor #Dheerajdhoopar #Mohitmalhotra #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaGracedNaageshwari,” wrote another.

Hina led the premiere episodes this weekend but the story will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna. The show also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more