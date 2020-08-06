Nakuul Mehta: Power corrupts people and sometimes outsiders who’ve struggled hard in Bollywood, become bullies

Actor Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

As conversations around nepotism and insiders vs outsiders debate that started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise continues to gain momentum, many feel they would lead to some positive changes in the industry. Actor Nakuul Mehta, too, wants these conversation to continue, but, he’s against the blame game that has currently taken the precedence. In a twitter thread, he slammed those who were using Rajput’s death to settle their personal scores and wrote, “The talent of making everything about oneself can be a legit category at every Bollywood award.”

When asked to elaborate, the actor tells us, “After Sushant’s passing away, the conversation started with mental health, which is important. But then it moved on to this blame game at a time when the industry is facing this huge economic slowdown and everyone should join hands in rebuilding it. Instead this infighting is happening. Sometimes even outsiders who’ve gone through the struggle, become the bully. I think power corrupts. It’s sad how many are using these conversations for self propaganda.”

Being an outsider himself, Mehta knew from the start that it won’t be a cakewalk to make way into the industry.

“But whether I make nepotism my enemy or concentrate on making my skills stronger, attitude finer, is on me. Nepotism exists everywhere. Outsiders might have lesser opportunities, take longer time, but talent finds its way,” says the Ishqbaaaz actor.

However, not intending to “romanticise my struggle”, the 37-year-old shares that much like films, it’s harder to break into web space, more so with film actors exploring the medium.

“These things will be there, so, I choose to become such a valuable artiste that I’m required irrespective of the medium,” adds the actor, who recently did the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

In his twitter thread, Mehta also touched upon the bias that exists and wrote, “How do we categorise artists as A/B/C grade? Basis their monetary worth or largesse of imagination/depth of work/ sincerity to craft?”.

Ask if this is a reaction to Kangana Ranaut recently addressing actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker as B-grade in an interview and Mehta says everyone is entitled to have their opinion.

“Kangana’s opinion is her opinion. But as equal stakeholders in the industry, we must stand up for the right. Commercially, people might be in different levels, doing well or trying to do well but this labelling and categorising is below dignity. These talks can also happen with respect and love,” he explains.

