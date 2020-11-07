Sections
Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with adorable video, pics: ‘Our greatest adventure begins’

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced their pregnancy with an adorable video and photos from the maternity photoshoot.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 15:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced pregnancy with a special video and a bunch of photos. The two are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a bunch of photos from the maternity photoshoot, Jankee wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.” Nakuul decided to go with a video that shared moments of their life together over the years. “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,’ he wrote with the video.

 

 

The two recently came back from Goa where they were vacationing. They loved the experience so much that they want to make it a part of their lives. “One could find ways to work around our schedules while being able to enjoy nature. This month away from the city was an eye opener and gave us new ideas. It made us adventurous. After returning adjusting to city life has been hard, which is unusual for me to say as I love coming back to Mumbai. This year, I have learnt to just be in the moment and appreciate nature. In cities, you are constantly in a hustle and this year taught me it doesn’t have to be like that always. I learnt that one should find your own rhythm to life and work,” he told HT in an interview.

