Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate son Agastya's five-month birthday: 'We are so blessed'

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya has turned five months old. The couple took to Instagram to share some pictures from a party that they threw for him on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with their son Agastya.

Actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic is a proud mommy as she celebrates five months since the birth of her baby boy, Agastya. She and her partner Hardik Pandya threw a small party for their son on Wednesday and cut a cute cake together.

All three of them were dressed in matching outfits. While Natasa wore a white top and blue jeans, Hardik was seen in a white hoodie and Agastya in a white shirt and beige pants. As the family cut a Christmas-themed cake, Hardik took the baby in his arms and the little one flashed the biggest smiles. “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed,” Hardik captioned his post. Natasa also shared a photo from the celebrations on Instagram.

The couple’s fans showered them with love. Suniel Shetty and Sagarika Ghatge dropped heart emojis on the post. “Lovely family,” wrote a fan. Natasa and Hardik’s family members also joined the celebrations and shared pictures on Instagram.

 



 

 

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Recently, in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Hardik talked about having to leave Natasa and Agastya, just days after he was born, for IPL. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he had said.

Hardik said that the birth of Agastya has made him realise the love he has for his family. “I think I’m in a much better space. Now I’m a father. It has given me immense pleasure and at the same time, I think I have realised that the love for the family has increased a lot,” he had added.

