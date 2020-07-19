Sections
Natasa Stankovic cuddles with Hardik Pandya in new pic as they await their baby’s arrival: ‘You complete me’

Natasa Stankovic has shared a new picture with her fiance Hardik Pandya. The couple is expecting their first baby together.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya will soon welcome their first baby together.

Television and Bollywood celebrity Natasa Stankovic has shared a bright and loved up picture with her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple is expecting their first baby together and appear to have shot for a glam photoshoot together.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Natasa wrote, “You complete me.” The photo shows Natasa in a yellow dress, hugging Hardik. He is seen in a printed black and white shirt.

 

Their fans loved seeing them together. “This is so wholesome. hope you stay together forever..damn gives me hope,” wrote a fan. “Best couple in the world,” wrote another.



Earlier on Saturday, Hardik had also shared a picture with Natasa and their puppies. “Family,” he had captioned the post. It showed Hardik giving his doggy a kiss while Natasa put her head in his lap and cradled her baby bump.

Natasa, who made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017), recently shared a beautiful surprise she received from Pandya. He presented her two big bouquets of roses, with a mushy note to boot.

 

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media in January. They announced pregnancy in May. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” he had written.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

On January 1, Hardik had shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Natasa also appeared in the season eight of Bigg Boss, and was seen in the video of rapper Badshah’s blockbuster track DJ Waley Babu.

