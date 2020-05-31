Natasa Stankovic is expecting first baby with Hardik Pandya: 5 things to know about the Nach Baliye alumnus

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic surprised everyone on Sunday with a happy news. The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together and their pictures hint at a possible lockdown wedding as well.

While Hardik is a famous cricketer, Natasa is a model who has appeared in popular music videos and also reality shows. Here are five facts about her:

1. Natasa shot to fame with her appearance in Badshah’s popular music video, DJ Waley Babu. She was the girl in glasses who grooves to the music around Badshah.

2. Natasa had a special dance number titled Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded in Emraan Hashmi’s film, The Body. The song was a recreation of Emraan’s own hit song from the 2006 film, Aksar.

3. Natasa participated in the ninth season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye last year, with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The two were the 3rd runners-up on the show which was won by real-life couple, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chauhdary.

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

4. She played Abhay Deol’s other girlfriend in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film, Zero. The film featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the two female leads.

5. Natasa also participated on the eighth season of Bigg Boss and was evicted on the 28th day. Gautam Gulati had won the show which went on air in September, 2014 and ended in January, 2015.

Hardik made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly. Hardik’s Instagram post read: “Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” Skipper Virat Kohli also sent his blessings for the star couple and wrote: “Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the third member of your clan.”

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more