Natasa Stankovic’s ex Aly Goni wishes her on her pregnancy, wedding with Hardik Pandya: ‘God bless you guys’

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic announced on Sunday that she and cricket star Hardik Pandya are expecting a baby together. While the couple did not say it in as many words, they also shared a picture from what appears to be a wedding ceremony.

On her post, several of Natasa’s friends and fans shared their congratulations. Her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni also wished her. “God blesssss u guys,” he wrote and added a few heart emojis. Aly and Goni dated for a while and then appeared as exes on dance reality show Nach Baliye season nine. They stood in second runners-up position in the finale.

Earlier in January, when Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement, Aly had said that he was happy for them. “I’m really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I’ve seen them together and they are adorable. I’m so ecstatic that they are getting married,” he had said. “I already knew that they are dating each other. This was a little surprise for everyone, but I’m really happy that she is very happy,” he had added.

Pandya took to Instagram to write: “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

Also see | Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to wish the duo and he wrote in the comment section: “Congratulations Hardy and Natasa.” Skipper Virat Kohli also sent his blessings for the star couple and wrote: “Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the third member of your clan.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more