Sections
Home / TV / Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke defended her against comment about her ‘revealing’ dress on Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke defended her against comment about her ‘revealing’ dress on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke defended her against a sexist comment once.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nathalie Emmanuel says she and Emilia Clarke formed a friendship right away.

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel shot to fame with her role as Missandei in HBO’s Game of Thrones. She played Queen Daenerys’ handmaiden, translator and best friend on the show. And it looks like she and Emilia Clarke also struck a genuine friendship in real life as well.

In an interview with British Vogue, Nathalie said she and Emilia hit it off right away. “Emilia and I got on like a house on fire from the beginning. When I joined the cast, she had already been shooting Game of Thrones for a few years, and she was definitely ready to have some female energy around her.

 

She recalled how Emilia once defended her against a sexist comment on the show’s sets. “She and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way. For example, in my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with an extra who made a comment about it on set – I mean, typical – and Emilia straightaway had my back. It got handled.”



Earlier in 2019, Natalie had spoken to People magazine about Emilia. “Emilia, as a friend and colleague, is just such a joy,” she had said. “I really have thoroughly loved working with her. I loved learning from her. And we just check in with each other every so often.” She added, “She’s such a beast. As a woman, she really picks herself up and keeps going. ... She’s really inspiring, I’m so proud of her.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

Neither Missandei nor Daenerys make it out alive of Game of Thrones. While Missandei was publicly executed by Cersei Lannister, Daenerys was stabbed by her lover/nephew, Jon Snow.

Nathalie was seen in the seventh and eighth Fast & Furious films, Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral and will be seen on Quibi’s Die Hart.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24: Ministry
Jul 24, 2020 20:11 IST
Countries fighting Covid-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here
Jul 24, 2020 20:01 IST
Yaya Toure trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient
Jul 24, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.