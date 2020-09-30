Navina Bole tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Have been in isolation, recovering’

Sections
Actor Navina Bole revealed she tested positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation. She was recently seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Actor Navina Bole, who is seen on Ishaqzaade, has tested positive for coronavirus and informed her fans on social media about the same. While she asked fans to pray for her, she had some fresh looking pictures and an interesting message to go with her announcement of the diagnosis. Most recently, she was seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Navina shared rather candid pictures of herself and wrote in her cheerful note, “Feeling sexy is a woman’s birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did i mention im #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome Outfit : @clovia_fashions.”

 

Actor Rati Pandey responded, “You are a strong woman I know...wishing you a speedy recovery.” Manasi Srivastava also wrote, “Get well soon buddy.” Surbhi Chandna also commented, “Navs get okay super soon #prayers.” Neha Laxmi Iyyer and Sunaiyana Fozdar also commented to wish her a speedy recovery.

Navina, has featured on CID, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Adalat and Jeanie Aur Juju, among many others. She is married to actor Karan Jeet.. They have a daughter together, Kimaayra.

TV actors Shweta Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Shrenu Parikh, Sachin Tyagi, Satish Shah, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar, and Rajesh Kumar had also tested positive for the virus.

