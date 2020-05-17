Sections
Home / TV / Neha Dhupia opens up on juggling Roadies and parenting: ‘In the middle of live auditions, I heard my daughter cry’

Neha Dhupia shared how she is managing the virtual auditions of Roadies Revolution as well as being there for her daughter Mehr.

Updated: May 17, 2020 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha Dhupia has been keeping busy even during the nationwide lockdown, with the auditions of popular reality show Roadies Revolution going digital. In a recent interview, she opened up about juggling work and mommy duties to her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mehr.

“There is no taking away from the fact that when a mother is working from home, her head is always there in her child and the child always knows that the mother is there and always accessible. So, recently in the middle of the live auditions I heard my daughter cry so I had to run away and go inside and see what happened and it was nothing, it was just a call to go to the washroom,” she told The Times of India.

Neha, who is a mentor on Roadies Revolution along with Raftaar, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa, has divided parental responsibilities with Angad Bedi. “ I know a lot can be managed by my husband so we plan our timing accordingly. I know the live auditions are going to keep me busy from like 4 PM to 7 PM on alternate days, so I tell my husband that he has to be on Mehr’s duty when I am away for virtual auditions. He understands it and we are big on co-parenting and that’s very important to us,” she said.

 



Last month, in an Instagram live, Neha revealed that her daughter Mehr was behaving well and not throwing any tantrums during the lockdown. “Earlier, she used to insist on going outside. Darwaze ke taraf bhaag ke jaati thi (She used to run to the door earlier),” she said.

Neha also said that Mehr was ‘overwhelmed’ by her and Angad’s constant presence. “She hasn’t got this much mummy and papa time together ever. We are there for her mealtime, and almost all the time she is awake,” she said.

