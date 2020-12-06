Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh indulge in PDA on The Kapil Sharma Show, host can’t resist teasing them

Sections
A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show features Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh as guests.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 13:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kapil Sharma couldn’t stop commenting on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s PDA on his show.

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently made their first joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and host Kapil Sharma couldn’t stop teasing them about their PDA on the show. Neha shared a promo video of the upcoming episode and thanked Kapil ‘bhaiya’ for inviting them.

The promo opens with the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show dressed up in wedding attire, grooving to some popular ‘baarat’ songs as they welcome the newlyweds. Rohanpreet arrives on stage on a prop horse.

 

Chandan Prabhakar insists that he wants Rohanpreet to cut the ribbon before making an entry. Kapil objects that the ritual is actually performed by sisters-in-law. Chandan reacts, “So should we make him cut our pyjama’s waist-string? How long sisters-in-law will keep harassing brothers-in-law for money? We also feel like doing jiju jiju jiju.”



Cracking a joke on the couple, Kapil says that they used to think no one was cuter than Neha, but she got a husband who was even cuter. A blushing Neha goes on to hug Rohanpreet. To this, Kapil replies, “Didn’t you make the most of your honeymoon?”

Neha goes on to share how her mother became Rohanpreet’s ‘deewani’ and would say that his smile was even more beautiful than her’s. Rohanpreet interjects, “No but your smile is a bit better,” and grabs her hand. Kapil again teases them, saying, “You could’ve had these conversations on the way here.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan calls Rubina ‘arrogant Hitler’, Vikas Gupta targets Abhinav Shukla

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last month in a multiple-day ceremony. The wedding celebrations included a roka, haldi, mehendi, sangeet, an Anand Karaj and Hindu wedding ceremonies, and a grand reception.

