Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to have a registered wedding on Oct 23: report

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has been going overboard with pictures and videos from her “wedding preparations”, is likely to have a registered marriage with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh, as per media reports. Neha and Rohanpreet have a song coming out soon, titled Nehu Da Vyah and also rumoured to be tying the knot soon.

Neha wrote on Monday, “I have to say our #NehuDaVyah Video is the Most Beautiful video of mine, not only because I met Rohu there but also because it has been shot sooo well! Thanks to our Directors @agam.mann @azeem.mann & our DOP @singh.shinda.” She also shared another post where she featured along with Rohanpreet, and wrote, “2 days to #NehuDaVyah.”

Recently, Neha introduced Rohanpreet as ‘mine’ on Instagram. In another post, she also shared a picture with him and wrote, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.” She said in a third post, “I have Rohu in my mind all the time.”

When Neha announced her new single, Nehu Da Vyah - her first collaboration with Rohanpreet, fans were compelled to speculate that the wedding rumours may well be just a publicity gimmick for the song. Neha is the composer and lyricist of the song as well.

However, a Spotboye report claimed the duo is all set for a registered wedding on October 22 in Delhi. “The marriage preparations are in full swing and the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The invitations have already been sent out to their closed ones for attending the ceremony. However, the couple will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members,” it quoted a source as saying. Another report on the portal also claimed that the wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 24 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared a poster of their song, Nehu Da Vyah due to be out on Wednesday. “#NehuDaVyah 2 days to go!,” he wrote Monday afternoon. Neha also shared the poster on her page.

Over the weekend, an image of their wedding invite also went viral online.

Incidentally, rumours of her wedding have been used as a publicity stunt for a reality show earlier as well. Neha and Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours were floated to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11. She was a judge on the show, while he was the host. The show even had Neha and Aditya’s parents coming on the show to give their blessings to the union.

