Neha Kakkar’s ex Himansh Kohli reacts to reports of her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh: ‘If Neha is getting married, I am happy for her’

Singer Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli has reacted to the rumours that the singer is expected to tie the knot with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Rohanpreet Singh. On Monday, news of the duo getting married had flooded the internet. Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has confirmed or denied the reports of the wedding, which is expected to take place on October 24 in Delhi.

Speaking to ETimes, Himansh had said that if Neha was indeed getting married, then he was happy that she was moving on. He was quoted in Times of India as saying, “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that.”

When asked if he was aware of their love story, Himansh said: “No, not really.” A friend of Neha’s had reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that this rumour was false. “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?,” the unnamed friend said.

It may be recalled that Neha and Himansh were in a four-year-long relationship before they broke up in 2018. Neha had taken the break up rather badly as was evident from her various social media posts during that period.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar in 2019, Neha had said, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what, in spite of giving him so much time, he always complained of not being together.”

Also read: Mukesh Khanna confirms Shaktimaan film trilogy, says it will be ‘bigger’ than Krrish and Ra.One

Immediately after her breakup, she had battled depression. On receiving negative comments, she had written on Instagram, “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter