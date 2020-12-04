Sections
New Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives deleted scene is a literal audition reel for Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa. Watch

A new deleted scene from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives shows Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa singing a song, much to the pleasure of her mother, Bhavana. Watch it here.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rysa Pandey in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives deleted scene.

As if Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives didn’t seem like an audition reel already, a new deleted scene from the Netflix ‘reality’ show features a literal audition by Rysa Pandey, the younger daughter of Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana.

Bhavana, along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, is a part of the show’s central cast. The eight-part series has been advertised as an inside look into the lives of these four women, who operate on the periphery of the film industry in Mumbai.

 

While the show features several appearances by the women’s children -- Ananya Panday, Nirvan Khan, etc -- the new scene showed Rysa practising singing with her instructor. “I want to push her and encourage her, because I feel like she’s very talented and shies away,” Bhavana said in the one-and-a-half minute video, shared on Instagram by Dharmatic Entertainment, the streaming wing of Karan Johar’s production company.

In the video, Rysa performed a song called Go with the Flow, which Bhavana said captures her attitude. “A proud moment for mama bear @bhavanapandey as she sees her cub Rysa excelling in this extended feature!,” the post read.

Also read: Troll calls Karan Johar ‘the favourite wife’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, filmmaker says ‘made me laugh’

Bhavana and Maheep left heart emojis in the comments section, where several fans demanded a season two. “I’m ready for season 2,” one person wrote. “Please do share more extended videos, I want to see more of them. I mean I have seen the whole series twice , and I still want to see all of them more and more,” wrote another fan.

