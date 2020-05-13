New mum Smriti Khanna: I did panic when I read about a pregnant woman testing positive for Covid-19

Actor Smriti Khanna says staying positive and taking all the preventive measures is very important for all new mothers and their newborns

Ever since actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their baby girl, they have been bombarded with congratulatory messages from fans and loved ones. The couple regularly post pictures of their daughter since her birth on April 15 and have also revealed her name - Aanyka.

“It took us 20 days to decide her name. Aanyka means powerful and complete and given the current scenario, I feel Aanyka is an apt name for our daughter. My wish to have a baby girl has come true and this made Mother’s day special for me and my family,” says Khanna, who tied the knot with her Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-star in 2017.

Due to the pandemic, the actor reveals that was she was scared to go to the hospital for her check-ups during her pregnancy. “When I read about a pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19, I panicked,” she admits.

But Khanna decided to over come her fear and started to self-educate herself to burst all the myths. “Of course, the doctors will tell you the basic things that we must do but it is important to know what questions to ask our doctor. After the delivery, I started getting a lot of questions on social media on how to take care of yourself and the baby amid this health crisis. Staying positive and taking all the preventive measures is very important,” she says.

Amid the lockdown, the couple is spending quality time with each other and taking turns in taking care of the baby. However, some of their plans went down the drains. “The nursery was getting ready for the baby but it’s half done. My parents, who are in Delhi, were planning to surprise me in Mumbai but they couldn’t. I’m glad that Gautam is here with me and helping me with everything. We keep clicking pictures with our baby and capture every moment,” Khanna says.

