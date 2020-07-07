Sections
New poster of Kannada film Law out, to release on Amazon Prime on July 17

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar unveiled the new poster of Ragini Chandran starrer Law on Twitter. He also announced that the film’s trailer will be released soon.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:27 IST

By Karthik Kumar, HIndustan Times Chennai

Ragini Chandran in Kannada film Law.

A new poster of Kannada film Law was unveiled on Tuesday, confirming that the Puneeth Rajkumar-produced film will release directly on Amazon Prime on July 17. Law happens to be the maiden mainstream Kannada film to head for a direct-OTT release.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar unveiled the new poster on Twitter. He also announced that the film’s trailer will be released soon.

Tipped to be a crime-based legal thriller, the film follows the journey of a lawyer named Nandini (played by Ragini Chandran), who fights for justice in crimes against women. Ragini Chandran, in an interview to DTNext recently, opened up about the project. “Doing movies was something I had not planned; it was definitely not in the pipeline. But the script is what got me interested, especially, when the director Raghu Samarth narrated the story. I found the story to be very impactful. I didn’t see myself doing a romantic film on my debut so I thought this movie was a great first choice,” she said.

 



Law also features veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Siri Prahlad, Achyuth Kumar and Sudharani in prominent roles. Law will be the fourth southern film to directly head for OTT release after Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and Sufiyum Sujatayum.

