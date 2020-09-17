Nia Sharma celebrates turning 30 with 18 cakes, sings her own birthday song. See pics, videos

Actor Nia Sharma welcomed her 30s in style on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos her birthday celebrations.

The pictures show how Nia cut 10 cakes at once, sang her own birthday song and partied with her friends to hit songs. Nia wore a two-piece dress with a tube top and a short skirt. She tied her hair in a bun and wore sneakers. “A birthday’s been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%**g special every f*%%ng timeeeee!! @vinayyshrma thank youuuuuu for everything I’m spoilt. Cake count 18,” she captioned her post.

Speaking to India Forums about her birthday, Nia said, “From an ugly duckling to a grown woman, I have lived my small dreams of living an independent life in Mumbai, earning a living for myself, standing on my own feet, I earned it all with dignity. Television has made it all possible for me. I am quite content with my journey till here and what I take immense pride in is the love I have received from the fans over the years who celebrate your every little achievement like a festival.’’

Nia was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, where she emerged as the winner. Nia was also seen in the last season of Naagin.

Also read: ‘Kareena Kapoor told Sara Ali Khan don’t date your first hero’: Kangana Ranaut on how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘ridiculed’

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nia said about her career: “I couldn’t be happier of how my career has turned out. I remember, I was such a raw girl, who didn’t even use a kajal in college, unlike collegiates today who are so fashionable. I was an ugly duckling, a simpleton and a girl next door. But I aspired to be fashionable and walk out of stores with huge shopping bags. Ever since my acting career started, I have groomed myself to become the person I am today. It has been a self-processed journey.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more