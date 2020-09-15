Nia Sharma: People involved should speak; rest should shut up

“I came to Mumbai ten years ago with the dream of becoming a news channel reporter but I was destined to be an actor,” says Nia Sharma, who hails from Delhi.

Thankful for her career and success today, Sharma is saddened with the negativity around the industry. Of late, the entertainment industry’s being targeted and she finds the scenario “unbelievable”.

“News channels are stooping low and people are being judged on chat shows. I wonder, if courts are required anymore?”, she questions, adding, “I think, people who are associated with the subject (of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation) should speak up and the rest should shut up. They don’t need to add to the noise. People are tweeting from their beds just to be in the limelight. That is not needed. If ones who don’t need to, shut up, then the voices who matter will be heard. We are taking pride in digging out stuff and pulling people down. It is a mud-slinging game and whoever jumps in also gets dragged in. Everyone has gone berserk and people are harping on the same things till someone doesn’t collapse. No one is understanding what’s happening. We should just let people who are dealing or involved in the matter, do their bit and figure things out.”

Sharma recalls how she happened to audition in Delhi for a role and got selected for the TV show Kaali and later got Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which established her in the industry and “so there was no looking back.”

She did a number of TV shows including Jamai Raja, Naagin 4 and web shows Twisted. She admits she didn’t have to struggle much. “I couldn’t be happier of how my career has turned out. I remember, I was such a raw girl, who didn’t even use a kajal in college, unlike collegiates today who are so fashionable. I was an ugly duckling, a simpleton and a girl next door. But I aspired to be fashionable and walk out of stores with huge shopping bags. Ever since my acting career started, I have groomed myself to become the person I am today. It has been a self-processed journey.”