Sections
Home / TV / Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new scripted series based on Tiger King

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new scripted series based on Tiger King

Nicolas Cage will star in a scripted television series about flamboyant Tiger King zookeeper Joe Exotic.

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:07 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse

Nicolas Cage will portray Joseph Maldonado-Passage in a new limited series produced by Brian Grazer. (AP)

Nicolas Cage will star in a scripted television series about flamboyant Tiger King zookeeper Joe Exotic, his publicist told AFP Monday. The Oscar-winning US actor will also executive produce the show based on a magazine article about Exotic, who recently shot to fame as the subject of a wildly popular docuseries.

The surreal story of Exotic -- a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner now in prison for murder-for-hire -- became a US cultural phenomenon following the release of a Netflix documentary. Tiger King was watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release in March, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.

Cage's series will be his first major foray into television, and is the second scripted show known to be in the works about Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. According to Variety, the eight-episode series will be created by CBS and Imagine's Brian Grazer, Oscar-winning producer of A Beautiful Mind.

It will "explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," the Hollywood trade publication said. Another television series based on a podcast about Exotic is also in development. Cage, who won the best actor Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas (1995), enjoys a cult following and has starred in wide range of box office hits including Face/Off, Con Air and National Treasure.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 09:52 IST
‘Completely surprised, but never obsessed about it’: Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize
May 05, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together
May 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Evra reveals death threats after Suarez racism row
May 05, 2020 10:00 IST
RGV comments on women buying liquor, Paatal Lok trailer out now
May 05, 2020 09:59 IST
Aim for the stars, seas: Here’s how to feel outdoorsy even as you stay home
May 05, 2020 10:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.