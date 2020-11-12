Nikhil Dwivedi says he turned to production as he ‘was not offered good work’, talks about returning to acting with Scam 1992

Nikhil Dwivedi, who was missing from the arc lights for the last few years, recently returned to acting with Hansal Mehta’s critically-acclaimed series Scam 1992. The actor played Tyagi, the head of a money market cartel, in the show.

Talking about his hiatus from acting, Nikhil told Hindustan Times, “I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that. When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign in spite of my function of being a producer. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something.” He is the co-producer of Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3.

For Nikhil, the fact that Tyagi was ‘not a very substantial part’ worked in his favour. He said, “I knew it was not a very substantial part but I have a lot of regard for Hansal as a director. That was one of the reasons I said yes to it. The fact that it is not a very large part kind of worked in my favour because it was a little before Dabangg 3 was releasing and I would have been caught up with release activities. Because it is not large, I knew I would not be shooting for too many days, so I said yes.”

Scam 1992, which follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in the stock market scam of 1992, was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Currently, the show has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb.

Also read: Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

While Nikhil knew Scam 1992 would be appreciated, he never imagined that it would become so popular. “I had also not expected my part would get the kind of appreciation that it did. I knew that there would be some appreciation perhaps, but the way it has been appreciated, I have to be honest, I did not see that coming. It is very heartening and I am very grateful that it has all worked out the way it has,” he said.

Nikhil welcomed the OTT boom and said that it is conducive to good content. “When you don’t have the fear of falling, you can fly. When that box office pressure is not there, you can experiment a lot with your creativity. You can tell the story the way you want because you are not working in the set perimeters of business. That is why it works and that is how it was with Scam 1992,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more