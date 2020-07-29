Nikkhil Arya denies testing positive for Covid-19 after sharing photo from hospital: ‘My appendix has ruptured’

Television actor Nikkhil Arya, who is known for shows such as Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Uttaran and Kumkum Bhagya, has clarified that he has not been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Fans and well-wishers were concerned after he shared a picture of himself from the hospital with a saline drip inserted in his hand.

Nikkhil told SpotboyE, “The moment I posted about my health, I started getting a lot of calls from my well-wishers from Mumbai. But what surprised me was all of them asking whether I had contracted Covid. And through you guys, I want to clear the air that I am safe from the virus and don’t have corona symptoms also. I had to admit myself as I got appendicitis and my appendix has ruptured. So getting myself treated for that.”

Earlier, Nikkhil had shared a picture from his hospital bed on his Facebook account and written, “Pain has no expiry date. It either teaches U or consumes U...I am learning!!”

Nikkhil began his acting career with the show Kesar, which aired from 2004 to 2007. He has been a part of shows such as Kasturi, Tere Liye and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. He was last seen in the show Haiwaan: The Monster.

Meanwhile, a number of television actors were diagnosed with the coronavirus but have now recovered. These include Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumari, Shrenu Parikh, Additi Gupta, Kiran Kumar and Purab Kohli.

Recently, a crew member of the show Bhakharwadi died after testing positive for Covid-19. A few others have also tested positive for the virus and the show’s shoot has been halted.

“All of them are being treated and will join only after they test negative. As per the guidelines, we stopped the shoot of our show for 3 days that ended today. However, we are not shooting even tomorrow, which is the fourth day. Those who tested positive and their close contacts, are isolated and are being treated. We pray for their well-being and will take care of them as they are all like family members of Hats off Family. They will join the shoot after they are tested negative,” the production house said in a statement.

