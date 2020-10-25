Nishant Singh Malkhani on quitting his show Ram Milaayi Jodi for films: ‘I was foolish and immature’

After a supporting role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, actor Nishant Singh Malkhani became a household name with the show Ram Milaayi Jodi. However, he quit just a year later to try his luck in films. In an interview, he called the decision ‘foolish and immature’.

Nishant, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, made his comeback on the small screen after several years. He was last seen in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nishant reminisced about his ‘mistake’ of leaving Ram Milaayi Jodi. “My journey began in 2010. I got Ram Milaayi Jodi which was the biggest break of my career back then. That show became the top-rated show on Indian television and I got a lot of attention and love during that time. I was 21, 22 back then, and I was immature and I thought that since I am getting so much attention, why am I wasting time doing TV, why don’t I do a big-budget film? I was sure I would receive love in films too.”

When Nishant got a film offer, he quit Ram Milaayi Jodi ‘after a little fight’. He said, “In retrospect, today, I feel I shouldn’t have done that because it was unfair towards the channel and producers. I was foolish and immature but that is okay, I made my mistake and realised it.”

Nishant, at the time of his entry in Bigg Boss 14, was rejected by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Recently, he was made the first captain of this season but was soon stripped of his title for not following the rules and discussing the nominations. Bigg Boss told him that he was not fit to be a captain at this point in time.

