Niti Taylor gets husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked: ‘This is my second month anniversary gift to my better half’

Television actor Niti Taylor got her husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked on the ring finger of her left hand. In an Instagram post, she said that the tattoo was a two-month anniversary present for him.

Niti shared pictures of herself getting the tattoo and said that she always wanted to get her husband’s name tattooed on her ring finger. She also shared a picture of a cake, which said, “Happy two months to us and to our first home.”

“For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half. And yes the cute little cake. To many more celebrations. #happyanniversary#partitayles,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Niti and Parikshit got married in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on August 13. Their extended families and friends joined in the celebrations virtually.

“We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves,” she had told The Times of India.

Niti made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. The actor, who also starred in Gulaal and Bade Acche Lagte Hain, became a big name with the success of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. She was last seen in the show Ishqbaaz which aired on Star Plus last year.

