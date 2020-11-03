Niti Taylor on her first Karwa Chauth after marriage: I kept the fast last year too for my husband, my then boyfriend

Actor Niti Taylor is one excited newly wed, who will be keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for the first time — after marriage. She reveals to us that the first time she kept it was last year, for her then boyfriend and now husband, Parikshit Bawa.

“This time it will be with rituals and traditions. Last time I did it just because I wanted to. My mother-in-law has told me there’s a sargi which she makes, and we have to eat in the morning and then there will be a Pooja. I will also dress up like a bride,” she gushes.

Elaborating more on how she wants to do everything to the best of her abilities, she adds, “In the evening, there’s a paath. I have never done that or heard it before, so it’s quite exciting.”

Asked if her husband will be fasting , too and the 25-year-old laughs, “I don’t think he will, but knowing him, he just might. Last year too he had kept the fast. He’s very quiet and shy, and might just spring a surprise on me. He does it like that.”

Last year, Taylor had been busy throughout the day with shoots, which is why she feels she didn’t feel hunger pangs. She says, “I think it will be difficult sitting at home, because you tend to feel hungry all the time. My will power is very strong, and last time I decided to not talk about food altogether. I am someone who drinks 5 litres of water a day, I might feel dehydrated, I am worried about that part. Food I can do, but water I don’t know.”

Ask the actor how’s married life, and whether things change after a boyfriend and girlfriend get hitched, and she exclaims, “Everybody keeps asking me this, it’s actually going really well! Things do change, I told Parikshit ‘I have not seen this side of yours’, he is extremely caring as a person. He came more protective and loving. If I get hurt, the care shown to me is amazing. This is all I wanted my whole life and I got it. I wanted someone who will do all these things for me. I wait for him to come back from work in the evening, so we can eat together. In the morning I pack his bag and make breakfast and tea, I learnt that for him.”

What’s the gift she’s expecting from him on Kara Chauth? Taylor quips, “I didn’t know husbands give gifts too! He’s working all the time, I want him to be home, that’s my gift.”

