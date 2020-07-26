Niti Taylor says her guard was paid to give details of who comes to her house, ‘nude morphed pictures’ were sent to her family

TV actor Niti Taylor has responded to trolls with a well-worded and strong message, stating that she is happy and proud the way she is. She also revealed that her security guard was paid to share information about who visits her house.

Niti wrote on Twitter, “Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn’t a hate message before you get angry. Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted.”

She then wrote in an elaborate note, “So I want to reply to this by saying, now days when I have my point or my opinion so it becomes hate. Everyone can say whatever respectfully or disrespectfully but when I say anything it is disrespect and hate. All I do is only get angry.”

She also revealed details of how she was at the receiving end of hatred and wrote, “I have been getting trolled for years, I have been said so many things, my guard has been paid money to give them information who comes to my house, nude morphed pictures bad things have been sent to my family, and harsh things have been told even about a little girl who is just 4. I get trolled for the smallest things, I have to think 50 times before putting anything so that I don’t get trolled. No one likes to read bad things about themselves and such nasty things. No one likes it, when no one thinks twice before writing anything they want to, if I answer back to few that too after so many years giving my opinion where am I wrong or bad or I get angry. Sometimes put yourself in the other persons shoes and think about things. If you can feel bad about one thing I write I feel bad about so many. We all are humans, no one is perfect. I am proud of the way I am.”

Also read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda remember war heroes, Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra

On Saturday, Niti shared a bright and happy picture of herself. “There’s no need to be perfect to inspire others. Let people get inspired by how you deal with your imperfections . Everything gets better with time,” she tweeted alongside the image.

Follow @htshowbiz for more