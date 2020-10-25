Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, gives a shout-out to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Watch video

Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, gives a shout-out to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Watch video

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show shows Nora Fatehi rapping in Hindi as Guru Randhawa sings, leaving Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh pleasantly surprised. Watch it here.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 16:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nora Fatehi brought the house down at The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apart from acting and dancing, Nora Fatehi has a hidden talent up her sleeve - rapping. She broke into an impromptu rap in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving host Kapil Sharma and permanent guest Archana Puran Singh pleasantly surprised.

Nora appeared on the sketch-comedy show with singer Guru Randhawa to promote their music video, Naach Meri Rani. As he sang, she joined in with her rap, through which she also gave a shout-out to former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a promo video shared on Instagram by Sony TV, Kapil could be seen clapping as Nora rapped and even grooved along. Archana seemed to be enjoying the rap as well.

 



Recently, Nora temporarily stepped into Malaika Arora’s shoes as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, as the latter recovered from Covid-19. She said in an Instagram post that she ‘had a blast’ shooting for the show and there was ‘never a dull moment’ on set.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nora Fatehi makes men do her Garmi hook step, wild card contestants Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh break into a fight

In another Instagram post, Nora welcomed Malaika back and said she was ‘grateful for the opportunity’ to be a part of India’s Best Dancer. “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled!” she had written.

Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Raghav Juyal. She will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli smacks 200th six, RCB on the charge
Oct 25, 2020 16:47 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

Heightened sense of chaos in lead-up, India will be at home: Chappell
Oct 25, 2020 16:43 IST
Bihar election 2020: Face-off between BJP, RJD in Rajauli assembly constituency
Oct 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Bihar election 2020: Nawada assembly constituency to witness direct contest between RJD and JD(U)
Oct 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Study suggests that cannabis can reduce OCD symptoms by half in short term
Oct 25, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.