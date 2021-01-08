Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Not planning a family right now: Sharad Malhotra

Not planning a family right now: Sharad Malhotra

The actor, who has welcomed a golden retriever pup in his life recently, says having a family is a massive responsibility and can’t be taken casually

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:39 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Sharad Malhotra divulges that TV has always been his first love.

Sharad Malhotra will turn a year older tomorrow and he just wants to chill at home with family. “I will enjoy my day off and be at home. We will have friends over for a low-key dinner or might step out,” he says.

He shares that there’s an addition to their family with the arrival of a golden retriever pup and Malhotra looks forward to play with him after shoot every day. “We have a new member in the house and he is delightful. White as snow, he is just 45 days old, so taking care of him is a 24x7 job. Listening to our stories about him, people laugh when we tell them about our routine and tell us that maybe we are training for the real baby, a child, I mean. I realise that having a child is a massive responsibility- be it a four-legged or a two-legged baby. We can’t take it casually and it is not easy,” he adds.

 

Ask him about thoughts on starting a family and he replies, “We are not planning a family right now. Abhi time hai. Whenever it happens, it will. We are still discovering and enjoying each other’s company. As cliché as it may sound, that is the truth. When you have a 12-hour schedule, the plan is to have moments with your partner but it doesn’t happen as often as you would like. We try to have some getaways, drives, dinners and spend time with each other,” says the Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor. He is thankful for the time during lockdown with his wife in 2020 and plans to visit his parents more often this year.

Malhotra divulges that TV has always been his “first love”, but the OTT platform too looks exciting. “I am looking forward to a rocking 2021 including some web shows that I am in talks for. Luckily, most of my TV shows have done well. My ongoing show Nagin is talked about and my negative role has been appreciated. I took it up because it was so different from the good boy roles and my positive image, so though I was hesitant, yet I took up the challenge,” he signs off.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
by Zia Haq | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
by hindustantimes.com
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Cold wave to be back in northwest India from January 22
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Keeping India alive in the UK
‘ Quickly becoming my favourite player’: Michael Hussey on India batsman
by hindustantimes.com
Meet Swagger Sharma: A supremely talented Viner on YouTube
Riveting tales for young readers
by HTC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.