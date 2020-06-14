Not secret wedding with Asim Riaz, here is the real reason behind Himanshi Khurana wearing chooda and mangalsutra

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Himanshi Khurana sent the grapevine into a tizzy when she shared a picture of herself wearing chooda (bridal bangles) and a mangalsutra (necklace worn by married women) tied around her wrist. Fans immediately began speculating that she had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz during the lockdown, but the truth is something else.

Himanshi’s new Instagram post clears the air -- it was her look for a new music video titled Bazaar (Unlock the Lockdown of Tears), which also features Punjabi actor-singer Yuvraj Hans. On Saturday night, she shared the poster of her upcoming video, which shows her wearing the same striped shirt as in the earlier picture.

Earlier this month, Himanshi and Asim featured together in a music video -- Khyaal Rakha Kar. Presented by Desi Music Factory, the song was sung by Preet Inder. This was the couple’s second music video together, after Kalla Sohna Nai, which released in March this year.

Asim and Himanshi fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While they started off as good friends, he was always vocal about his feelings for her. However, she was engaged to someone else outside the show.

Himanshi’s engagement broke off and she re-entered Bigg Boss 13 after her eviction to confess her love for Asim. He got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. They began dating after the show ended.

In a media interaction after the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Himanshi said that Asim held her hand and introduced her to his family. She said that she was standing at the back, so that he could meet his family first. “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’),” she said.

