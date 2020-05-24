Notice to Anushka Sharma for alleged racist slur in Paatal Lok

A complaint has been filed against Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok with the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) for an alleged racial and sexist slur. Headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat, the series is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and also stars Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

An NDTV report said that the complaint was filed recently by All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association for alleged use of sexist and racist slur in the series. It quoted Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh president Nanda Kirati Dewan as saying, “Such stereotyping not only maligns the as a whole normalizes racism a standard practice for the people. It sets a distorted image among people regarding a certain community, the brunt of which, the people living there have to face.”

Also read: Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined: ‘There’s no fever, no cough or breathlessness’

Earlier this week, Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma for an alleged casteist slur on the show. Gurung had said in his legal notice that the word is insulting towards the Nepali community. “There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice”, Gurung said. He added that he is yet to receive a response from her, and that he will take the matter up with Amazon next.

Paatal Lok was launched last week on Amazon Prime and has is being widely appreciated for its layered and incisive look at caste, class and religious equations in the country. Jaideep had opened up about his role, ahead of the release, told IANS, “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more