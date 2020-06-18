Nupur Alankar thanks Akshay Kumar for coming to her aid: ‘I have no shame in asking people for money, it’s for my mother’

TV actor Nupur Alankar, known for her performances in TV shows such as Reth, Pran Jaaaye Par Shaan Na and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has thanked actor Akshay Kumar for coming to her aid during a financial crisis. Renuka Shahane had also written about Nupur’s plight on social media, explaining that the actor was affected by PMC bank crisis and her mother was also on the hospital.

Nupur told Bombay Times in an interview, “Help poured in from many friends, but the medical and other expenses kept rising. Then came a point where I started approaching various NGOs for free medicines. Soon, I realised that things had further spiralled out of control.”

Addressing how she shared the details on social media, she said, “ That’s when I posted the details regarding my mother’s health complications on a crowdfunding platform. I was apprehensive initially, but my friend, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, convinced me to do it for the sake of my mother. I have no shame in asking people for money, it’s for my mother’s treatment. I am especially grateful to Akshay Kumar, Renuka Shahane, Ayub Khan, Hetal Parmar, Darshan Zariwala, Manoj Joshi and CINTAA for helping me.” Nupur’s mother is suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and pulmonary hypertension.

Elaborating on her mother’s health, Nupur added, “My mother had a mild heart attack in 2018. She couldn’t take the PMC collapse and suffered three more attacks on October 8, 13 and December 8, last year. However, she refused to be hospitalised, fearing that it would be a costly affair. I started practising alternative therapies as a secondary source of income, but it stopped due to the pandemic. By then, we had exhausted all our savings. My husband (Alankar Srivastava) and I had no choice but to rent out our flat for extra money and shift with our respective parents. However, the lockdown worsened my financial woes as my tenant vacated the flat. I had to borrow money to repay her down payment.”

After Akshay Kumar offered help, Renuka wrote an emotional post on social media and thanked him saying, “At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar. A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold.”

