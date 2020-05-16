Sections
Home / TV / Official Bhootiyagiri review: Sumeet Vyas shines in this engaging horror-comedy

Official Bhootiyagiri review: Sumeet Vyas shines in this engaging horror-comedy

Official Bhootiyagiri review: Sumeet Vyas returns as the smart CEO Dilawar Rana who is trying to turn a haunted hotel into a profitable venture. He soon realizes that it is ghosts from your past that are most terrifying.

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:32 IST

By Ruchi Kaushal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Official Bhootiyagiri review: Vishwajoy Mukherjee, Sumeet Vyas and Eisha Chopra in a still from the show.

Official Bhootiyagiri
Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Vishwajoy Mukherjee, Eisha Chopra
Director: Vishwajoy Mukherjee

Making a horror comedy is a delicate business. For this genre to work, it must deliver quality horror and quality comedy. Sumeet Vyas, who has dabbled in the genre for the first time with Official Bhootiyagiri, has ensured it never becomes crass or a caricature, delivering both thrills and laughs.

 Watch Official Bhootiyagiri trailer here

Being a victim of Bhoot Part One and Ghost Stories, I am wary of the desi horror offerings on the OTT platforms, but the makers successfully manage laughs in Official Bhootiyagiri without offering us a laughable script. Horror comedy is a tricky subject and after watching Alt Balaji’s Booo Sabki Phategi, I thought spending a night at a haunted house would be better than watching yet another horror show, on a digital platform. Fortunately, Official Bhootiyagiri on MX Player has restored my faith.



Fresh from the success of Official Chukyagiri and Official CEOgiri, Sumeet’s Dilawar Rana walks out of a real jail into a metaphorical one -- the house where he spent his traumatic childhood. Branded a fraud in public for a crime committed by his stepbrother Cash (Pranay Manchanda), Dilawar must barter his freedom in exchange of converting a loss-ridden, haunted hotel into a profitable venture. He puts the CEO in him to work, but in his attempt to provide a scary experience to the visitors, he ends up treading on the ghosts of his past that are far more frightening than the supernatural variety. The series turns into a personal journey where he accepts and comes to terms with his past.

Sumeet Vyas as Dilawar Rana in a still from Official Bhootiyagiri.

The show opens on a high note with Sumeet showcasing his business skills even in jail. His voiceover is the real gem that keeps the five-episode series breezy. Even before the viewer can settle into Official Bhootiyagiri, Sumeet is done with a fruitful classroom session on business acumen of people behind the bars, secret behind a successful startup and the massive number of undertrial prisoners in Indian jails. But the party soon gets over as he gets on to the real task at hand. In a diligent effort to add weight to the story, the following episodes seem to fizzle out in comparison to the brilliant start.

Official Bhootiyagiri is much more just the mystery of a haunted hotel. As Dilawar exorcises his inner demons, the thread slows down the pace of the show, without diluting its essence. The rest of it becomes a slightly dull journey of the cast and the viewer figuring out the real ghosts and the ‘official’ ones. If the writer could have saved a bit of their word art for later, Official Bhootiyagiri could have matched the success of Sumeet’s successful Tripling series.

A still from Official Bhootiyagiri.

Emotions are everything in India and Sumeet’s character realises their importance well in time. One scene needs mention – an apologetic brother sending a servant in a “Sorry bro” tee to Sumeet’s character wearing a tee with “Welcome Back Bro” written over it. It’s been a popular trend of communicating feelings through T-shirt slogans in web shows and the makers couldn’t let go of the opportunity. But the forced brand promotion hurts the most, a little subtlety would have been welcome.

Also read: Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, says ‘Proud of my love for producing such a gripping series’. See pic

If the writer could have focussed on the funny one-liners as promised in the beginning, it could have been a win-win deal. But they definitely deserve a pat for successfully giving us the message of making peace with the circumstances, something that we all need to do as we accept and live with the new normal.

(Author tweets @ruchik87)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patients given malaria drug didn’t see significant improvements
May 16, 2020 15:01 IST
CITU demands amendment of labour laws, payment of March-April salaries
May 16, 2020 14:58 IST
Alia Bhatt should see this thread that matches her outfits with doughnuts
May 16, 2020 14:57 IST
Wuhan rolls out consumer subsidies to help local auto, home appliance firms
May 16, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.