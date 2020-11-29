On Fabulous Lives, Chunky Panday says he wasn’t with Ananya on her Filmfare win as he never won in 34 years: ‘I feel I’m jinxed’

Actor Ananya Panday won the Best Debut trophy at the Filmfare Awards earlier this year and was supported by her mother Bhavana Panday. However, her father, actor Chunky Panday was not by her side. In the recently released Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Chunky spoke about why he did not join her for the big day of her life.

On final episode of the season, Chunky is seen holding Ananya’s trophy while talking to Bhavana at their home. “Bhav 34 years, and she’s finally comes home,” he tells her. Chunky then told her how he was also nominated for Tezaab and Aankhen. When he was nominated for Tezaab, he was shooting for a film with Sanjay Dutt in Goa and started assuming that he would win. “When you are young, you start thinking like there is no one better than you in the world...I stopped the shooting in Goa, flew down to the Centaur hotel. When they said, ‘Now actor in supporting role’, the names started... ‘And the winner is’... I got up, I was a little far from the stage, thought let me reach the stage before they give it to someone else. I started walking... ‘Goes to Anupam Kher for Vijay’. Oh god Bhavana. I continued walking, went to the toilet and never came back,” he said.

When Bhavana says that he should have come to Guwahati, where the awards were held this season, he said, “I feel I am jinxed when it comes to awards. If I go to an awards function, maybe we may not win the award. She will not win it... I’ve never won an award,” he said. Bhavana said that he was being too superstitious but he maintained, “After 34 years, you will get a little superstitious.”

Ananya won the award for her work in film Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She has also acted in Khaali Peeli and will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter.

Previously, Chunky has said in an interview to Hindustan Times how he could not keep his success. “Failure is quite easy to handle because no one is looking at you. Success is difficult to keep and not everyone could handle it. I could not keep my success. I had such a great run. By 93-94, it all came to an end and I had to go to Bangladesh and work there. Talent will always want to work,” he had said ahead of the release of Abhay 2.

