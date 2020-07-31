Sections
One can't sabotage anyone in the TV industry: Manav Gohil

Actor Manav Gohil says there are camps on TV but usually it’s the people who get along the most and not to exclude anyone. “The camps are more about comfort than shutting anyone out”

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 01:17 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Manav has been shooting for the new TV show for over a week and feels “it is scary to be shooting these days” (Photo: Instagram)

“The industry has given me so much and I have only gratitude for everything that I have,” says actor Manav Gohil. A popular name on the small screen, he has worked in numerous shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, and The Buddy Project, in the last 20 years. “I have worked in all mediums. I was born on TV and have been a part of some really good, content-driven shows. I also did theatre, ads, have been a part of some good films and I am happy with the characters I played. Of course, the big film that I was a part of never released,” Gohil says, hinting at director Dharmesh Darshan’s film Bhanvraa in 2007. It co-starred Eijaz Khan, Sangeeta Ghosh and Shweta Salve and was ultimately shelved. He put his TV career on hold and in 2010, returned to TV with a smashing performance in the hit show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. 

Commenting on the conversations about favouritism and nepotism in the industry, Gohil shares that “even if nepotism exists, without talent you can’t do much”. He adds, “There are camps in the TV industry but not in a harmful way. Usually it’s the people who get along the most and aren’t doing so to exclude anyone. The camps are more about comfort than shutting anyone out. One can’t sabotage anyone on TV as talent gets its due. As for me, I don’t like socialising or partying much. But I do have some really good friends in the industry, including producers. I don’t advertise it on social media and don’t work with most of my producer friends. Yet, I am assured that if I am in a dire strait ever and need work, they will happily find a role for me in their shows. But my bond with them is without any agenda, so I wouldn’t call it favouritism.” 

Gohil has been shooting for the new TV show for over a week and feels “it is scary to be shooting these days”. He adds, “The good part is everyone is scared (laughs). Everyone knows they have to be cautious and follow the protocol diligently. Work can’t be stalled forever. This will be a new way of life till we find a vaccine. Santising the set and everything we touch does take time but it is the need of the hour. In fact, even before coronavirus, I used to wear a mask whenever I took a flight, as a precaution.”

