One tweet can trigger an army of five lakh trolls: Hina Khan

We are all fighting for the right cause- Justice for Sushant- but it doesn’t have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. I am not saying don’t talk about it but have a balanced view,” says actor Hina Khan, expressing her views on the constant media focus on the case. “In our country, there are so many other important issues that the media needs to focus on including the Assam floods, rising number of Covid-19 patients, domestic violence, rapes etc.”

Talking about the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty, SSR’s girlfriend, she adds, “At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone.”

Khan enjoys popularity not just in the entertainment industry but also has a huge fan following on social media. As a number of celebrities, of late, feel social media’s getting too toxic, Khan concurs that she has faced the same as well. She says, “During and post Bigg Boss, I have been through my share of trolling and abusive language and not by faceless trolls but verified accounts. It was really tough for me to deal with nasty comments. People have judged me by what they see on social media or TV. There are so many things that can add mental stress to people’s lives, including celebrities. Many people don’t think and simply tweet. What they don’t realise is that one tweet can trigger an army of five lakh trolls to attack a certain celebrity. Normal people are inspired by celebrities and verified accounts have added responsibility. One tweet instigates others to chime in.”

Khan adds, as she has experiences the nasty side of trolling, she can relate to the celebrities being trolled since Sushant’s death. “I am not saying nepotism doesn’t exist, it does. But is it fair to tag someone’s name with words like suicide and murder? You are destroying people by simply blaming and trolling them. It can detrimental. It can destroy someone, especially in this pandemic when everyone is fragile and sensitive. Let the truth come out,” she concludes.