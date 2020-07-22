Onir denies being part of Bigg Boss 14, Sona Mohapatra reveals she was pursued to take part in ‘TV tamasha’ last year

Singer Sona Mohapatra has revealed that she was pursued for Bigg Boss 13 but she “don’t need to get into a TV-tamasha.” She was replying to a tweet by director Onir saying that he is not participating in the Salman Khan fronted show this year.

Onir wrote on Twitter, “BIG NEWS . I woke up to read that I AM one of the contestants of #bigboss14 and I have NO CLUE.”

Sona replied to him, “Congrats Onir for being ‘falsely nominated’! Last year,I was pursued by various teams to join #BigBoss with big money & big promises, one,being marketed as the ‘nemesis’ of their ‘boss’ but I don’t need to get into a TV-tamasha to be so?. (P.S to Kangana for refusing Sultan).”

Kangana has said that she refused Salman Khan’s Sultan. Anushka Sharma had played the role of a wrestler in the film. Kangana had told PTI, “Knowing today’s times, I’ll go for something which will stimulate my mind, otherwise, I’ll be just sleep walking through the film. Sultan, at that point of time, though it was a great character for a girl to play, I didn’t see anything for me in that.”

She claimed to have been offered the film after the success of her film Tanu Weds Many Returns. “Coming from a double role space and doing so much more in my earlier films, I didn’t want to demote myself to something which wasn’t offering me so much. That’s why I didn’t do it,” she had said.

Recently, Nia Sharma, Vivian DSena and Adhyayan Suman were also reported to have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Adhyayan had clarified soon after that he would never take part in such a show. “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal,” he had written on Twitter in reaction to a fan’s tweet.

