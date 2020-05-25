Paatal Lok: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his image without permission, calls show ‘anti-national’

Sections
A BJP MLA, Nandkishore Gurjar, has filed a complaint against producer Anushka Sharma for using his image in Paatal Lok, without taking his permission.

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

The image in Paatal Lok has been morphed to include fictional characters.

A BJP MLA, Nandkishore Gurjar, has filed a complaint against producer Anushka Sharma, for using his picture without his permission in her recent Amazon Prime show, Paatal Lok. The picture, which has been morphed to include the show’s fictional characters, also includes Gurjar.

In addition to the unauthorised use of his likeness, Gurjar has also found problems with the show’s content, and has called it ‘anti-national’. In his complaint, the MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni has said that Paatal Lok shows castes in Sanatan Dharma in a negative light, according to an India Today report.

 

In the picture, the fictional villain Bajpayee is seen inaugurating a highway, with Gurjar standing in the background. The original picture was tweeted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in 2018.



 

Gurjar reportedly complained that the show maligns the image of the BJP, tries to create a terror-free image of Pakistan, and asked for a case to be registered against Anushka under the National Security Act for instigating communal disharmony.

Previously, several complaints have been filed against the makers of the show for perceived racist portrayal of people from the Northeast, by outfits such as the All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association, the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh and lawyer Viren Sri Gurung.

