Paatal Lok reviewed by Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, call Anushka Sharma’s show ‘superb’

Anushka Sharma’s debut digital production Paatal Lok has drawn praise from critics and viewers alike. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan have also watched the show and took to social media to share their reactions.

Varun wrote on his Instagram stories, “Just saw Paatal Lok. Superb performances and gripping screenplay.”

Rajkummar penned an appreciation post for the entire Paatal Lok team, praising each one individually. He wrote, “Pataallok An absolute MUST WATCH. Brilliant performances by my brothers @jaideepahlawat as HathiRam (You deserve all the best actor awards bhai).” Praising Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi, he said, “Wasn’t an easy part but you were brilliant bhai.”

Praising the other cast members, he further wrote, “@swastikamukherjee13 we want to soe more of you on screen. What an amazing performance. @ishwaksingh @nikitagroverr mind blowing work. The whole cast n crew is phenomenal.”

Praising the makers as well, he added, “@avinasharun24fps I know am repeating myself but am so proud of you bhai. You’re truly special. Pappiyan Jhappiyan @prositroy I have always admired you since Pari sir and this one toh you’ve taken to another level. Respect. #SudipSharma Take a bow. Your writing is magical sir. Big fan of your work. Please make many more shows and films. @serialclicker811 Another proud achievement bhai. #SmurabhGoswami #VinitDsouza #SanyuktaKaza Thank you for such amazing work. @anushkasharma @kans26 Heartiest congratulations to both of you and to ur team for giving us such amazing content. More power.”

Dia Mirza called it a “must watch” along with clap emojis and wrote, “in absolute awe of how well this story has been told.”

Film writer Rahul Dholakia wrote, “#pataallok has been binge watched ! Its @Jaiahlawat ‘s performance that’s outstanding ! Loved the work by #SudipSharma Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy , and the entire cast and crew @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma - congrats.”

The show, which premiered on Amazon Prime last week, has earned acclaim for its layered and incisive look at caste, class, gender and religious equations in the country and how they define the fate of four suspects at the centre of the investigation by Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and his subordinate Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh).

