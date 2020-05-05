Paatal Lok trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon series takes you on a journey to hell

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared the first trailer of Paatal Lok, an upcoming crime drama series produced by her Clean Slate Filmz for Amazon Prime Video. The over three-minute trailer teases a layered crime story.

“#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?” she wrote in her tweet, which linked to an unlisted video on YouTube.

The drama revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high-profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld - Paatal Lok.

“It has been our consistent endeavour to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content.” Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother and producing partner, said in a statement. “This year, as Clean Slate Filmz completes 5 years, we are happy to announce our upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, in association with Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!”

Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee among others. Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, the nine-part series will begin streaming from May 15, 2020.

