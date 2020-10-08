Palak Tiwari celebrates 20th birthday with wishes from mom Shweta Tiwari, party with friends. See pics
Shweta Tiwari shared a bunch of pictures from her day out with daughter Palak on latter’s 20th birthday. Palak also posted photos from her birthday celebrations with her friends at home.
Actor Shweta Tiwari is the happiest mommy as her daughter Palak turns 20 on Thursday. Shweta took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her day out with Palak and wished her a happy birthday.
“Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm She’s a Badass with a big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari,” Shweta captioned her post. The photos show them out and about in Mumbai, visiting some eateries and spending time at the beach. Both of them are seen in a shirt and jeans combo, with their hair tied in a ponytail. The duo often step out and pose in matching outfits, like they did on Shweta’ s birthday on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Palak also has a small, at-home party of her own with a couple of friends. She shared pictures from the bash, in which she was seen wearing a short beige and golden outfit, and getting kisses from her bestie.
Palak and Shweta’s fans gave them a tonne of compliments about how the two looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. “Ma-Beti goals,” wrote one fan. “Lookin like sisters,” wrote another.
Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day
Shweta was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month but is now completely well. On her birthday, she decided to finally step out of her isolation and pamper herself. Palak baked her a cake and Shweta called herself the luckiest mother in the world.
Palak has signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events and is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. It revolves around Rosie, an employee at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.The film, co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, will go on floors in December.
Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter