Palak Tiwari reveals mom Shweta Tiwari’s personal struggles: ‘I have seen her go through everything’

While things have been great on the professional front for television actor Shweta Tiwari, she has faced struggles in her personal life. Both her marriages ended on a bitter note, with allegations of domestic violence being levelled.

Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari shared how she remained strong in the face of all personal struggles. “I am constantly proud of her. I think even while growing up, I used to be so proud when my mother came for a parent-teacher meeting. I was like ‘that’s my mom’. Your parent doesn’t need to be an actor or super famous for you to feel that way,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

“The personal battles that we have faced… I have seen her go through everything. The kind of things I have seen her deal with, so many of which I am still discovering, and the more I learn about it, the more I am like, ‘How is she sane? How is she the way she is?’” she added.

Palak said that even when Shweta was down in the dumps and vulnerable, she did not develop any vices. “Because people handle things differently and when you are at a low point in your life, people are more susceptible to, and let vice take over you, but what I commend about her is that even when she was at the lowest point in her life, she did not let vice take over her. You know when she was at her lowest, she has always strived harder,” she said.

Shweta rose to fame as Prerna Bajaj in the long-running series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has acted in shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai. She has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Currently, she is seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola.

