Pankaj Tripathi is finally getting around to watching Mirzapur: ‘I see how well we did’

Amid lockdown, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is finally watching his own show Mirzapur, in which he essayed the role of the deadly gangster Kaleen bhaiyya. The actor says he has realised the beauty of binge-watching.

"When you are shooting, you know the storyline and the subplots but you are focussed on your part. I had loved the universe of the show right from the first narration but watching it as an audience, I realised the beauty of binge-watching," Pankaj said.