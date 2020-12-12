Sections
Paras Chhabra’s fan calls Sidharth Shukla old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Rahul Vaidya hits back

A Twitter user, purportedly a fan of Paras Chhabra, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age and suggested that he is old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father. Rahul Vaidya hit back.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Shukla, who turned 40 on Saturday, has been linked to Shehnaaz Gill.

A fan of Paras Chhabra, who tweets under his name, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age. As Sidharth turned 40 on Saturday, the Twitter user said that if he had gotten married at the ‘right time’, he would have had a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill, whom he has been linked with since their Bigg Boss 13 days.

Throwing shade at Sidharth, Paras’ fan wrote, “@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri (brother, if you had gotten married at the right time, you would have a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill)... haha. just a joke dont take it otherwise... Wish u a very happy Birthday bro.”

Rahul Vaidya jumped to Sidharth’s defence and hit back saying, “Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti. Yaad hai #BB13 (Brother, by that logic, Sidharth should have gotten married at the age of 12 and he would have had a daughter as old as Mahira Sharma. Remember Bigg Boss 13)?..... hahahaha just joking.” Shehnaaz appreciated the reply and commented, “Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai .. sahi hai.... tussi cha gaye (Wow, this is great! You are on fire).”

 

Sidharth, whose age was a subject of discussion on Bigg Boss 13, joked about his fellow contestants’ ‘buddha (old man)’ comments about him as he tweeted on Saturday, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).”

Also see: Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg, goes on a snowmobile ride with husband

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wished Sidharth with a sweet video. As he posed for a selfie, she surprised him by saying happy birthday, which is when he realised that she was actually taking a video. “Achcha, aisa hai kya (Oh, is this how it is)? Thank you,” he said. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla.”

