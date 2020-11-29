Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh celebrate baby shower with traditional outfits and pretty pics

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife Jankee Parekh are expecting their first baby. On Saturday, the couple took to their Instagram pages to share beautiful pictures from their god-bharai (baby shower) function.

Jankee looked stunning in her blue suit with golden jewellery. She tied her hair in a delicate bun, decorated with flowers. She shared a photo of herself twirling in her dress. “Still twirling (only a little slowly) #godhbharai #babyonboard,” she wrote. She also shared a reel with Nakuul, in which they could be seen sharing sweet, romantic moments. “Haven’t stopped dancing since 2001,” she wrote.

Dad-to-be Nakuul also shared pictures of himself in his pink kurta. “Marigolds and my solitude often tell me to fix my hair,” he wrote with the picture. Their home was decorated in strings of marigold and white jasmine for the occasion.

Jankee got a tonne of compliments from her followers on Instagram. “Can’t take my eyes off this pictures,” wrote a fan. “Fairytale princess,” read another comment.

The couple announced pregnancy earlier this month. “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta,” Jankee had captioned her post.

The two recently came back from Goa from a vacation. They loved the experience so much that they want to make it a part of their lives. “One could find ways to work around our schedules while being able to enjoy nature. This month away from the city was an eye opener and gave us new ideas. It made us adventurous. After returning adjusting to city life has been hard, which is unusual for me to say as I love coming back to Mumbai. This year, I have learnt to just be in the moment and appreciate nature. In cities, you are constantly in a hustle and this year taught me it doesn’t have to be like that always. I learnt that one should find your own rhythm to life and work,” he told HT in an interview.

