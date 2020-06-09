Parth Samthaan dines at restaurant as Unlock 1 begins, gets hilariously trolled by Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star

As India slowly eases its lockdown restrictions, television actor Parth Samthaan is celebrating with a meal at a restaurant. He shared a picture of himself posing with a giant plate of biryani and captioned it, “Getting back to normalcy. #unlockindia #foodstagram #foodie.”

Parth was hilariously trolled by his Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Karan Jotwani, who dropped a series of comments on the Instagram post. “Nice thread latkofying. Love its flexibility,” he wrote, pointing out a stray thread on his T-shirt. “Glares nikal ke khaaaa le (Take off your sunglasses before eating), the biryani looks better that way.. nice t shirt btw,” another comment read.

“Akele khatam Nahi kar payega (You will not be able to finish it alone),” Karan wrote in another comment. “Abs marlena chaval khaane ke baaad (Do an ab workout after eating rice),” another comment read.

Parth is currently in Hyderabad. He travelled to the city from Mumbai last month as domestic flight services resumed operations. On his Instagram stories, he shared a selfie video of himself with a face shield and joked that he looked like a character from the popular show Breaking Bad.

On the work front, Parth has been playing Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which also stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif. The show is currently not shooting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parth will be seen playing a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. In an interview with IANS, he said that the role was ‘completely new territory’ for him.

“I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the ‘90s and far from the usual stuff,” he said.

