Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai, other TV stars resume shooting in PPE kits, masks. See pics

With strict safety regulations in effect, television actors and other members of the crew are resuming work after three months of coronavirus lockdown. Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan shared pictures from his first day back at work.

“Back to Shoot after 3 months Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia,” he captioned his Instagram post. In the pictures, he is seen in a striped suit with crew members around him, wearing gloves and face shields. More pictures shared on his fan accounts show his makeup man in a full PPE kit and Parth taking directions while wearing a mask.

Actor Rashami Desai went back to shooting for Naagin and shared a short video from the makeup room. Her makeup artist was also seen in a PPE kit. Her co-star Nia Sharma shared pictures from her vanity van. “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar),” she captioned her post.

Nia Sharma on the sets of Naagin.

Gracy Singh shared a video from the sets of Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. “My first day on the set of SANTOSHI MAA, after lockdown.. ..following utmost precautions. Embracing the new normal.. ..New Challenges,” she wrote.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, special arrangements are being made on television sets to ensure the cast and crew’s safety. Actor Deven Bhojani of Bhakarwadi told the daily, “All our make-up rooms were sanitised before we came in the morning. A make-up kit was delivered to me two days ago, which I promptly sanitised. I have learnt to do make-up during the lockdown. So, we came to the set ready for the camera.”

The Maharashtra government had issued guidelines to television producers about safe shoots. Here are a few:

I. Minimize crew strength to 33% of pre-Covid (not including main cast) crew strength. Identify which all activities can be executed remotely i.e. over video conferencing, email, video sharing etc. Similar exercise to be carried out for film’s shoot as well. This crew number does not include security personnel, drivers, catering service and generator operator.

II. All staff members carry identification (ID) card while travelling for shoot. While seeking the permission from government for travel, necessary permissions to be given by the government authorities to enable the employees to reach their destination.

III. Aarogya Setu app to be installed on compatible devices and to be kept on throughout the day.

IV. Precautionary guidelines to be displayed in strategic locations with emergency helpline number.

