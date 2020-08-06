Parth Samthaan returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets, see pics

Sections
Check out the pictures that have surfaced online, hours after Parth Samthaan resumed shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has recovered after contracting coronavirus last month.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Parth on sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy.

TV actor Parth Samthaan, who had stopped shooting after testing positive for novel coronavirus and was recovering at his Pune home, has returned to Mumbai and is back on the sets of his popular show Kasautii Zinbdagii Kayy. Pictures from the sets are now online and his fans are happy to see their favourite actor back in action.

Actors Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee shot with Parth on Thursday as he returned to work. The pictures that surfaced online show Parth in a light blue printed shirt with a blue waist coat.

 

 



Parth tested positive for Covid-19 last month and had to be quarantined. Informing fans about the same, Parth had written on Instagram, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.”

 

Later, he also informed them after testing negative for the virus. “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you.”

