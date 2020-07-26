Parth Samthaan shares health update after recovering from Covid-19: ‘I feel much better’

Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes.

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who has now tested negative for Covid-19, has thanked fans and well-wishers for their love. The actor had confirmed he had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

Parth took to his Instagram account to share a health update and let everyone know that he is feeling ‘much better’. “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Fans expressed their relief in the comments section. “Thank God. Love you,” one user wrote. “Finally you posted thankgod you are fine now. stay blessed always love you,” another wrote.

Parth tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12 and revealed in an Instagram post that he would remain under home quarantine as he was showing ‘mild symptoms’. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

“Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” he wrote.

After Parth’s diagnosis came to light, the shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot was briefly stopped, and his co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee were tested. All the actors tested negative for the virus.

Though Parth has now tested negative for Covid-19, it is not known when he will resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. New episodes of the show began airing earlier this month, after a more than three-month hiatus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more