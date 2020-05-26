Sections
Home / TV / Parth Samthaan travels to Hyderabad as flight services resume, shares video in a face shield. Watch

Parth Samthaan travels to Hyderabad as flight services resume, shares video in a face shield. Watch

Parth Samthaan travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad as domestic flight services resumed on Monday. Watch the video here.

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parth Samthaan boarded a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad on Monday.

As domestic flight services resumed after two months amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, television actor Parth Samthaan was among the first ones to travel. He flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai.

Parth shared a selfie video of himself with a face shield on his Instagram stories and joked that he looked like a character from the popular show Breaking Bad. Fan clubs also shared a video of him waiting in a long queue at the Mumbai airport.

After reaching Hyderabad, Parth also shared pictures of his sumptuous Eid feast -- haleem, biryani and sheer korma.

 



Parth has acted in shows such as Best Friends Forever? and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Most recently, he was seen as Anurag Basu in the reboot of the popular serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also features Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover.

Also see: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Currently, no new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are being shot, owing to the nationwide lockdown that has brought all shoots to a standstill.

Recently, Parth announced that he will play a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. This is not his first digital project; he has earlier acted in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 3 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

Parth said that his character, Nawab, was a complete departure from his earlier roles. “I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the ‘90s and far from the usual stuff,” he told IANS. The show will trace the journey of underworld don Nawab in the 1980s and 90s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home isolation works, but with responsibility
May 26, 2020 18:35 IST
Close to 2 lakh migrants travelled on Shramik specials in and out of Rajasthan on a single day
May 26, 2020 18:35 IST
Megan Thee Stallion’s dog is a ‘savage’ at the ‘patience challenge’
May 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers | Opinion
May 26, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.