Sections
Home / TV / Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in a much less budget

Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in a much less budget

The actor says it is going to be more tough for actors, whose shows have come to an end abruptly

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Parul Chauhan says the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects

It’s over two months since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating an environment of economic uncertainty. Actor Parul Chauhan says it is particulary going to be a challenge for people in the entertainment industry.

“It’s going to be more tough for actors, whose shows have come to an end abruptly. And the ones who used to work as extras in shows, might not get work as makers will stick to hiring limited cast for their show,” she explains.

After the lockdown gets over, the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects. But when it comes to income, Chauhan feels that actors will have to compromise on money. “Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in less budget. Not every actor will have work all the time to have a regular income to secure their future,” she says. 

Though actors have high maintenance lifestyle, the 32-year-old feels it is time to cut down on the leisure expenses, and “spend wisely and save to secure their future,” she adds.



While she feels lucky to be with her family at this time of crisis and not have faced any struggle, Chauhan is concerned for those people who are living on rent without the support of their family. “It’s expensive to stay on rent in Mumbai and then there are other expenses to meet like food, EMIs and other things,” she says.

The actor, who was in talks for an upcoming project, says there is no clarity whether it will take off. “The TV industry is suffering huge losses and it might take a year for it to recover. The channels and makers are going to cut down on their budget and there will be many changes in the deliverables. Everything will depend on the demand and supply now,” she says.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be prepared to work in less budget
Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Siddhant turns singer with new single Dhoop, fans call it ‘ray of hope’
Jun 04, 2020 15:21 IST
Basu Chatterjee: The man who made simple middle-class themes a joy to watch
Jun 04, 2020 15:20 IST
New Zealand on verge of eradicating Coronavirus
Jun 04, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.