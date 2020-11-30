‘Pavitra Punia is my wife, had affair with Paras Chhabra’, says Sumit Maheshwari, accuses her of cheating on him four times

Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari has said that he is married to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who claimed on the show that they were engaged but that their engagement was called off. Pavitra was evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

She had spoken about her relationships with Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal previously. Sumit said that Pavitra has hid the fact that they are married, and that she had told him not to disclose their relationship to the public. He also confirmed what Paras had previously alleged -- that Pavitra cheated on her husband with him, and he found out when her husband texted her that she was still married. Sumit said that he was the man in question.

“We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she didn’t disclose it,” Sumit said in an interview to YouTube channel Fifafooz. He accused Pavitra of having had affairs four times, during their marriage, and named Paras and Pratik.

“I had texted Paras when I found out about their relationship,” Sumit said in Hindi. “I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved. I still have a tattoo of her on my hand. Nothing has changed from my side.” He said that he was shocked to learn about her relationship with Paras, especially when he found out that she and Paras had stayed at the same hotel in Goa where they’d celebrated their wedding anniversary. “We’ve been facing these insults for a very long time,” he said.

Paras had told ETimes in an interview, “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me.”

About Pavitra’s growing closeness with Eijaz on the show, Sumit said, “It is shocking, but I don’t find her relationship genuine.” He said that he stopped watching the show after Pavitra started getting close with Eijaz. He claimed that experience had taught him that she is an opportunist.

